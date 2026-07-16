McGregor-Holloway UFC 329 Fight Slides Slightly Below Freedom 250 With Nearly 16 Million Viewers

The UFC 329 McGregor-Holloway fight brought nearly 16 million viewers in the U.S. and Latin America, sliding slightly below viewership for the White House-hosted UFC Freedom 250 in June.

The event, titled UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, reached 15.9 million viewers: 14.3 million viewers in the U.S. and 1.6 million viewers in Latin America, according to figures from Nielsen for U.S. viewing and Adobe Analytic and Channel Partner for viewing in Latin America. That’s just a million viewers shy of the 17 million total viewers that tuned into UFC Freedom 250, which marked biggest audience Paramount+ has seen for a live event to date.

Although UFC Freedom 250 outpaced UFC 329 for total viewers, UFC 329 triumphed over last month’s event when it came to peak concurrent streams, with UFC 329 bringing in 8.3 million peak concurrent streams while UFC Freedom 250 brought in 7.9 million streams.

UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 scored the most concurrent streams than any other exclusive live event, and ranked behind only Super Bowl LVIII across all of Paramount+’s live events.

On social media, UFC 329 was the No. 1 most social telecast of the day with 12 million interactions for the main event and the telecast tallied 751,000 mentions over the weekend, up 13% from UFC 328. On X, #UFC329 trended for over nine hours worldwide and 19 hours in the U.S., and peaked in the No. 1 slot for four hours.

The night’s main event between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway only lasted 69 seconds, with Holloway securing a first-round TKO against McGregor.

In 2026 alone, UFC programming on Paramount+ has drawn in more than 200 million hours of viewing across 20 million subscriber households, more than 23 times the average pay-per-view event over the past two years.

Up next, former world champions Dricus Du Plessis and Kamaru Usman will take the spotlight with UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman on Saturday, July 18 in Oklahoma City.