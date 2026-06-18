UFC Freedom 250 Knocks Out 17 Million Viewers, Biggest Paramount+ Live Event to Date

The White House-hosted “UFC Freedom 250” brought in the biggest audience Paramount+ has seen for a live event to date.

The event, which aimed to the 250th birthday of the United States and aligned with Donald Trump’s birthday, brought in 17 million total viewers on Paramount+, according to Nielsen data for U.S. viewing and Adobe Analytics for viewing in Latin America. In the U.S., the event averaged 15.3 million viewers while viewership in Latin America averaged 1.7 million.

“UFC Freedom 250” also averaged a live average minute audience of 8.2 over seven bouts, with the U.S. bringing in 7 million viewers while Latin America averaged 1.2 million. The figures do not include any delayed viewership.

The numbers boosted “UFC Freedom 250” to become the biggest exclusive live event in Paramount+ history, triumphing over UFC 324, which, at the time of its debut in January, broke the record for the largest exclusive live event on Paramount+. The event averaged 5 million average viewers and 7 million households in the U.S. and Latin America, according to Adobe Analytics.

In 2026 alone, 16 million subscriber households have watched more than 180 million hours of UFC programming on Paramount+.

The event was available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America without the additional pay-per-view cost typically required for UFC numbered event main cards. UFC is expected to share viewership outside the U.S. and Latin America next week.

The event was the sixth event in a seven-year deal between UFC and Paramount+, with the companies recently expanding the UFC numbered event main card rights to Canada beginning in 2027.

Beyond the obvious of taking place on Trump’s birthday and transforming the White House lawn into a fighting ring, the event drew controversy when UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit called former First Lady Michelle Obama “a man” amid a post-fight interview.