‘The Daily Show:’ Jordan Klepper Trolls Trump Supporters at White House UFC Fight | Exclusive Video

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper journeyed to Washington D.C. to speak with (and troll) Trump supporters ahead of the president’s 80th birthday UFC bash on Sunday.

The comedian spoke with Trump supporters, who came from across the country for the Freedom 250 UFC Fight. Decked out in red, white and blue — some even fit with founding father white wigs and UFC belts — each of the MAGA supporters detailed why they traveled for the scrutinized fight.

The host of “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse” asked one supporter why he made the trek in the segment, which TheWrap can share exclusively below ahead of its debut in Wednesday night’s episode. Watch it below:

The man, wearing a MAGA hat and a patriotic button-up with a bald eagle on it, responded simply: “Freedom, beer and my future ex-wife, hopefully.”

“Dude even the homeless people here. They’re cool,” one guy said, saying they dressed well and even rode scooters around.

Klepper quipped that those were just the people who were laid off by the federal government. A female Trump supporter in a MAGA hat with an American flag t-shirt on said that witnessing the UFC fight on the White House lawn was “the American dream.”

“This is the American dream? Two sweaty guys fighting on the White House lawn,” Klepper said. “Feels like the American fever dream to me.”

Another man in a Freedom 250 necklace, patriotic t-shirt and white wig said he brought his daughter to the UFC fight to find a boyfriend.

One young man said the fight felt like going back in time to the age of the gladiators. Another older Trump supporter said even the Romans and Greeks loved to watch a fight to death.

“The Daily Show” host asked some supporters, who would win in a fight Trump v. former president Barack Obama, showing them a picture of Trump at his heaviest next to a picture of a shirtless Obama.

Many of the Trump supporters made a case for the current president to win, saying it could be a toss up or a sweep by the 80-year-old. One twenty-something supporter asked what Obama’s wingspan was.

“You think it’s going to be that close?” Klepper joked.

The UFC fight took place on the South Lawn of the White House. UFC organizers set up an eight-sided, 30-foot cage on the lawn, which cost approximately $60 million, and gave out 85,000 tickets for a watch party.

“Sounds like the most American birthday you can have,” one young man said. “We’re all 10-year-olds at heart.”

When Klepper was asked who he wanted to win the fight, he joked that he was rooting for the underdogs, the Capitol police, to beat the the J-6ers.

Some Americans as well as people from other countries criticized the as trashy. Sheryl Crow issued a statement calling the display disgraceful and “void of decency.”

“I can understand the criticism. I get what people are saying. It looks bad,” one supporter admitted, but he still wanted to see support the president’s birthday wishes.

“Are any of us trashy?” another man, dressed in a MAGA hat, fishing sunglasses and a collared shirt with the American flag and bald eagle, asked.

“Yeah,” a bystander responded.