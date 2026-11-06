‘Melania, The Series’ Trailer Brings the Trumps Back to Prime Video

Prime Video is once again partnering with Melania Trump. The streamer released the premiere date and first trailer for “Melania, the Series,” a two-episode docuseries that will premiere on Nov. 20.
The first episode is titled “Family & Trust” and will follow Trump as she prepares to become America’s First Lady as trust is tested inside the White House. That will be followed by “Pride & Honor,” which follows Trump as she “sets her mission in motion for the American people,” a press release for the series reads.
“Everybody wants to be close to power, and sometimes [that] could be very dangerous,” Trump says in the trailer for the upcoming series.
Brett Ratner, who directed the “Melania” documentary that was released earlier this year, also directed these episodes. The series was produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Muse Films, New Element Media and RatPac Entertainment. Trump and Marc Beckman executive produced the series. Ratner serves as a producer along with Fernando Sulichin.
“Melania” was released in January and came to Prime Video after a post-election bidding war. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid $40 million for the rights to the film as well as $35 million for its marketing budget, which included everything from TV spots during the NFL playoffs to popcorn buckets.
In July, it was revealed that the Trumps were paid $10.71 million for a licensing fee connected to the documentary. The Trump administration has denied speculation that these projects about Melania Trump were made for personal gain.
“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly previously told TheWrap. “All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people.”