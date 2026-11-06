‘Melania, The Series’ Trailer Brings the Trumps Back to Prime Video

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Prime Video is once again partnering with Melania Trump. The streamer released the premiere date and first trailer for “Melania, the Series,” a two-episode docuseries that will premiere on Nov. 20.

The first episode is titled “Family & Trust” and will follow Trump as she prepares to become America’s First Lady as trust is tested inside the White House. That will be followed by “Pride & Honor,” which follows Trump as she “sets her mission in motion for the American people,” a press release for the series reads.