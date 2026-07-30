Mike Darnell Inks Multi-Year Overall Deal With Netflix, Will Provide ‘Guidance’ Over Unscripted Slate

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Titan unscripted producer Mike Darnell has struck an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

This move comes three years after his exit from Warner Bros. as president of unscripted television. As part of his overall deal, the “American Idol” producer will also “provide strategic creative guidance across the entire unscripted slate,” according to the streamer.

Darnell has extensive experience in the unscripted world. The producer worked for 20 years on the network side at Fox, helping create hits including “American Idol,” “MasterChef” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

He also led the team at Warner Bros. Television for 10 years, working on series like “The Voice” and “The Bachelor.” Darnell is repped by UTA.

In his new role at Netflix, Darnell will collaborate with the team to shape new brands and IP for the streamer and lead creative development for the streamer’s unscripted portfolio.

This comes after Netflix’s former vice president of unscripted Jeff Gaspin exited the company in July after two years at the streamer. That was a joint decision between Gaspin and Netflix unscripted vp Brandon Riegg, with the role believed to potentially be filled. But Gaspin is still involved with the development and production of Netflix’s next wave of unscripted programming, including “Monopoly,” new seasons of “Age of Attraction” and “Physical 100: USA,” as well as live events like the Actor Awards.