Home > Media & Platforms > TV

Mike Darnell Inks Multi-Year Overall Deal With Netflix, Will Provide ‘Guidance’ Over Unscripted Slate

The “American Idol” and “Masterchef” producer’s move comes three years after his exit from Warner Bros.

and
Mike Darnell (Credit: Ramona Rosales)
Mike Darnell (Credit: Ramona Rosales)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Titan unscripted producer Mike Darnell has struck an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

This move comes three years after his exit from Warner Bros. as president of unscripted television. As part of his overall deal, the “American Idol” producer will also “provide strategic creative guidance across the entire unscripted slate,” according to the streamer.

Darnell has extensive experience in the unscripted world. The producer worked for 20 years on the network side at Fox, helping create hits including “American Idol,” “MasterChef” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

skyscraper-live-alex-honnold-climbing-netflix
Read Next
Inside Netflix's Winning Approach to Live Programming

He also led the team at Warner Bros. Television for 10 years, working on series like “The Voice” and “The Bachelor.” Darnell is repped by UTA.

In his new role at Netflix, Darnell will collaborate with the team to shape new brands and IP for the streamer and lead creative development for the streamer’s unscripted portfolio.

This comes after Netflix’s former vice president of unscripted Jeff Gaspin exited the company in July after two years at the streamer. That was a joint decision between Gaspin and Netflix unscripted vp Brandon Riegg, with the role believed to potentially be filled. But Gaspin is still involved with the development and production of Netflix’s next wave of unscripted programming, including “Monopoly,” new seasons of “Age of Attraction” and “Physical 100: USA,” as well as live events like the Actor Awards.

jeff-gaspin-netflix
Read Next
Netflix Unscripted VP Jeff Gaspin Exits After 2 Years

Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments