Mike Flanagan Inks Multi-Year Overall TV Deal With Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios signed an exclusive overall deal with Mike Flanagan to produce and develop original television series for the studio.

The multi-year deal is in collaboration with Flanagan’s Red Room Pictures banner with which he just wrapped production on his television adaptation of “Carrie” for Amazon. The Stephen King adaptation marks his first series under the new partnership.

Flanagan has reportedly been tackling a streaming series adaptation of King’s “The Dark Tower” at Prime Video, even admitting that King himself approved the scripts.

The filmmaker has written, directed, edited, and produced eight feature films, including King adaptations “Doctor Sleep” and “Gerald’s Game.” The television partnership will see the horror director expand his television slate.

His television credits include “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “Midnight Mass,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “The Midnight Club” and “The Haunting of Hill House.” Flanagan served as creator, writer, director and showrunner on all five series.

Flanagan’s next horror film is a new take on “The Exorcist” for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures. The film has tapped Scarlett Johansson and Chiwetel Ejiofor to star with “Hamnet” breakout Jacobi Jupe.

The filmmaker’s next King adaptation will be the 1980 novella “The Mist” for Warner Bros. Flanagan is set to write and direct the adaptation. His script for “Clayface,” based on one of Batman’s most iconic villains, was also made by Warner Bros. and will get a theatrical release this Halloween.

His other film credits include “Oculus,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Hush,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “Before I Wake” and “Absentia.”

Flanagan is represented by WME, VanderKloot Law and Bespoke Publicity.