Millie Bobby Brown Says ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars Would Food-Shame Her on Set: ‘I Would Hide in a Corner’

Millie Bobby Brown shared that her “Stranger Things” cast mates would make fun of her for her British lunches while working on the Netflix series.

“I used to get food-shamed a lot,” she told Sean Evans in an interview on “Hot Ones.” “They would be all American and be like, ‘Millie, what the f–k are you eating?’”

Evans had asked the “Enola Holmes” star how she likes her Jacket potatoes and her mom’s signature “spag bol” (a British abbreviation of “spaghetti bolognese). Brown said that her American co-stars did not understand the British cuisine while shooting the early episodes of “Stranger Things.”

“I would, like, hide in a corner because they’d be like, ‘What is that?’ And I was just like, ‘It’s a jacket potato with beans and cheese. It’s nothing,’” she joked. “They didn’t get it.”

Evans pressed Brown further by asking if she added HP Sauce — a brown, tomato-based condiment — to her “spag bol.”

“You just put brown sauce on it because … I don’t know why? You put brown sauce on everything when you’re English,” she told the “Hot Ones” host.

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Brown was born in England, but moved to the United States at the age of 12 after she was cast as Eleven on “Stranger Things. Her family relocated to Georgia during production on the Netflix series.

Brown is making the promotional rounds for her new feature “Enola Holmes 3,” now streaming on Netflix. Her co-star, Louis Partridge, even made a special appearance in her “Hot Ones” interview to try the Last Dab and Da Bomb Beyond Insanity.