‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix With 12.1 Million Views, on Par With Previous Seasons

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“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” debuted atop Netflix’s TV list as it scored viewership on par with the previous installments of the crime anthology series.

“The Lizzie Borden Story” logged 12.1 million views from its Sept. 17 debut through Sept. 20, landing as the most-watched title globally on Netflix across both series and films for the week of Sept. 14.

That viewership is right on par with the past two installments of the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-created anthology series, with “The Ed Gein Story” debuting to 12.2 million views in October 2025 and “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” debuting to 12.3 million views in September 2024.

There isn’t an exact apples-to-apples comparison to the first installment, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” as Netflix changed its viewing measurement method since the 2022 release, but the season sits as the No. 7 most-watched TV show of all time on Netflix.

While “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” dominated the TV list, just behind the thriller series was YA drama series “Crew Girl,” which scored a Season 2 renewal from Netflix as it more than doubled its initial viewership.

“Crew Girl” debuted to 5.2 million views a week prior, but its viewership skyrocketed to 11.3 million views in its second week, and reached the top 10 in over 90 countries.

Next up on the TV list was “The Gentlemen” Season 2, which scored 6 million views in its third week and pulled Season 1 up to the No. 5 spot this week.

After “Fauda” Season 5 reached its highest ranking on the streamer’s charts yet after releasing new episodes that chronicle the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks and their aftermath, the series took the No. 9 spot on the non-English language TV list with 1.6 million views, dropping from last week’s viewership of 2.1 million.

“Fauda” Season 5 maintained its spot as the No. 1 in Israel and Lebanon.





