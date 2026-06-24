‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘One Chicago’ Shows Unveil Fall Premiere Dates on NBC

The wait for more “Law & Order: SVU” and NBC‘s new and returning shows just got an official end date. The network unveiled its list of fall premiere dates, kicking off with the premiere of “Traitors: New Blood,” the Peacock hit’s first all-civilian season.

The competition series comes to NBC for the first time with a two-hour premiere on Sept. 17. Alan Cumming is back to host the all-civilian edition of the Emmy-winning show. It will boast another two-hour episode the following week on Sept. 24, before settlling into its regular one-hour timeslot at 8 p.m. Oct. 8.

“The Voice” kicks off its milestone 30th season on Sept. 21, welcoming new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green along with longtime favorites Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine — the reigning champion after taking home the crown for “The Voice: Battle of the Champions.”

New drama series “Line of Fire,” led by Peter Krause and Hope Davis, premieres after “The Voice.” The show is centered on a family of law enforcement professionals caught in a deadly conspiracy.

That week, the network will unveil the winner of “America’s Got Talent” with its season finale set for Sept. 23.

The premieres ramp back up in October, with the One Chicago series — “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” — returning Oct. 7. Then “Law & Order: SVU” kicks off its 28th season Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. followed by “Law & Order” at 10 p.m.

Tea Leoni as Jeanie, Tim Daly as James in “Newlyweds” (Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Two weeks later brings the premieres of Reba McEntire’s “Happy’s Place” on Oct. 23, followed by the debut of new sitcom “Newlyweds,” starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly.

“St. Denis Medical” then returns for Season 3 on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m., paired with the critical-favorite “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” returning for Season 2.

Of course, NBC will kick off its fall season on the sports side with “Sunday Night Football” on Sept. 9, when the Seattle Seahwaks play the NEw England Patriots at home — a rematch from last year’s Super Bowl. Also in the fall, NBC plans to air a three-hour celebration of its 100th anniversary on Dec. 10, along with the 100th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 26.

And as previously announced, new shows “The Rockford Files” and “Sunset P.I.” will premiere in January and February, respectively.

Look below for the complete list of NBC fall premiere dates (times noted are in ET):

Wednesday, Sept. 9

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – NFL Kickoff Game (New England at Seattle)

Sunday, Sept. 13

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Dallas at N.Y. Giants)

Thursday, Sept. 17

8-10 p.m. – “The Traitors: New Blood” (new show)

Monday, Sept. 21

8-10 p.m. – “The Voice”

10-11 p.m. – “Line of Fire” (new show)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8-9 p.m. – “The Voice”

9-11 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent”

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8-9 p.m. – “The Voice”

9-11 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” season finale

Friday, Sept. 25

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Wednesday, Oct. 7

8-9 p.m. – “Chicago Med”

9-10 p.m. – “Chicago Fire”

10-11 p.m. – “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday, Oct. 8

9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”

10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order”

Friday, Oct. 23

8-8:30 p.m. – “Happy’s Place”

8:30-9 p.m. – “Newlyweds” (New show)

Monday, Nov. 2