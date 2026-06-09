NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Password’ Get Strong Ratings Starts With Double-Digit Demo Gains | Exclusive

“America’s Got Talent” and “Password” kicked off to strong ratings starts on NBC and Peacock, with both unscripted shows seeing double-digit ratings gains, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 premiere, which saw Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell return as judges, scored 6.2 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock, according to live-plus-three-day Nielsen figures.

Viewership in the 18-49 demo was up 20% as compared to the season premiere, with the episode ranking as No. 1 season premiere for the series in the 18-49 demo in 3 years.

Likewise, the season premiere of “Password,” which returned for its third installment with host Keke Palmer and resident player Jimmy Fallon at the helm, scored 3.5 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock. The season premiere soared 15% in the 18-49 demo over the Season 2 summer premiere in 2024.

On Peacock alone, the “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 premiere ranks as the show’s No. 1 episode to date, per live-plus-three-day numbers, as does the “Password” Season 3 premiere compared to the show’s past episodes.

Additionally, as “America’s Got Talent” and “Password” debuted their new seasons on Tuesday, June 2, the series ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 entertainment programs of the night on linear, respectively.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and is followed by “Password” at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes for both seres are available to stream the day after their NBC debut on Peacock.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as an executive producer alongside Sam Donnelly and Natasha Brugler. The show is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

Fallon executive produces “Password” alongside showrunner Jeffrey Breeden and John Quinn. “Password” is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog.