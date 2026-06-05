‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Starts Strong as Peacock’s Most-Streamed Original Season, Growing 74% From Last Year

“Love Island USA” is off to a strong start, with Season 8 already ranking as Peacock’s most-streamed original season through the first three days.

Since its June 2 launch, Season 8 has tallied 824 million minutes viewed, according to Peacock first party data shared with press, cementing its spot atop the streamer’s original series.

The debut viewership soared past previous seasons, including the show’s record-breaking Season 7, with Season 8 growing 74% from last season.

Additionally, “Love Island USA” Season 8 debuted to the largest mobile usage in than any other Peacock original series, with 23% of engagement coming from phones and tablets.

On the June 3 premiere day, “Love Island USA” Season 8 ranked as the No. 1 most-social program across TV with 43 million video views across social channels.

“Love Island USA” has been on a strong ratings trajectory after its sixth season broke into the cultural zeitgeist thanks to its stellar casting and addition of Ariana Madix as host. Season 7 continued the trend by becoming Peacock’s most-watched original season of all time, with 49% of the season’s audience made up of first-time viewers hoping to be in the know from the start.

Hosted by Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, “Love Island USA” returned Tuesday with a new group of singles ready to find love in Fiji. The group started with 12 islanders, though was bumped down to 10 after Vasana Montgomery was sent home after racist videos of surfaced and one male cast member was shifted from a original cast member to a bombshell, a single who comes in later in the game.

New episodes of “Love Island USA” drop daily at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET everyday except Wednesdays. “Aftersun” will return beginning Saturday, June 13, with hosts Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa.



