‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Cast: Meet the Islanders Headed to Fiji

You’ve got a text! “Love Island USA” has officially unveiled its cast of singles headed to Fiji to mix and mingle.

Ahead of the Season 8 debut on June 2, Peacock debuted the 12 islanders that will make up this season’s villa OGs, including several Angelenos, one Brit and plenty more from across the country.

In fact, the Brit, Zach Georgiou, is more connected to the “Love Island” world than his fellow islanders, given that his brother, Charlie Georgiou, appeared in Season 7. “I’m here to see if I can do better,” he said in the “Meet the Islanders” video, below.

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At the Fiji villa, they’ll be greeted by returning host Ariana Madix and mocked by by comedian Iain Stirling’s narration when “Love Island USA” kicks off its eighth installment next week.

Like past seasons, new episodes will drop daily at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET for premiere week, and will be followed by new episodes everyday except Wednesdays thereafter.

Companion series “Aftersun” will then pick things up on Saturdays starting June 13, this time with new hosts Ciara Miller (“Summer House”) and Tefi Pessoa unpacking the week’s drama and seeing the exiting islanders’ reactions as they start to re-enter the real world and get their phones back.

Meet the 12 islanders, below: