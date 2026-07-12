NBC Host Sara Gore Shares Major Health Update After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

NBC’s Sara Gore just shared a major health update after announcing her breast cancer diagnosis live on air.

On Sunday, the “New York Live” and “Open House” host, 50, took to Instagram with amazing news for her followers.

“I’m doing really well. Let’s get that out of the way. Currently cancer free. Hallelujah. 🙌 ,” she captioned the post. “I’m still in the reconstruction phase and will be for months. It’s truly a journey. Healing has taken some time, but every week I’ve felt a little more like me again.”

After thanking supporters for the prayers, cards, messages, and more, the journalist noted, “Every thoughtful gesture that came my way. I felt EVERY bit of it. You carried me through some really hard days, and I’ll never forget your kindness.”

Gore also revealed that she will return to her NBC roles “soon,” adding, “and I honestly can’t wait.”

To conclude the update, she wrote, “Until then, I’m soaking up these last few slow mornings appreciating all the moments that usually move by too fast to notice. It’s good to be here. I love you all. 🤍.”

On April 30, Gore announced her breast cancer diagnosis on “New York Live,” also sharing the clip on her Instagram grid.

“It just felt right to tell you myself. I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” she explained. “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying.”

Additionally, Gore said she knew she was high-risk because both her mother and sister also battled breast cancer.

“I always assumed this day would come. But let me tell you, you are never ready,” she admitted. “You’re just never ready, for some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right.”

Although Gore said the news was an “emotional blow,” she declared she was “exactly where I need to be, and I’m surrounded by incredible doctors and people who are taking such good care of me.”

In the comments of the Instagram post announcing that she’s cancer-free, followers flooded her with continued prayers and well-wishes. Food Network star Kardea Brown wrote, “Sending hugs! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Another Food Network chef, Amanda Freitag, exclaimed, “This is fantastic news!! Sending lots of love & healing energy your way❤️.”

“Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons echoed, “Thrilled to hear it. Sending love! ❤️.”

“Sending you so much love ❤️,” commented Hallmark Channel star Lacey Chabert.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account for “Open House” added, “Such an amazing update on this sunny day! We love you, Sara, and can’t wait to welcome you back! 💖🌸 Praying for continued good news as you rest and heal.”