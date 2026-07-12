Larry the Cable Guy Sends a Blunt Message About Comedy in ‘Woke’ America

Larry the Cable Guy just sent a blunt message about the state of comedy in “woke” America — using Shane Gillis as an example of doubling down after getting canceled.

During a conversation with Us Weekly on Thursday, the stand-up comedian (whose real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney), 63, shared that he isn’t concerned with appealing to everyone in this day and age.

“We live in the United States of America — somebody doesn’t want to like your act then don’t go see that person’s act,” he pointed out. “It’s as simple as that.”

Larry the Cable Guy continued, “If you let it bother you, yeah it’s going to be tough. But I think Shane Gillis pretty much proved to everybody that you can get canceled and if you wanna double down on that that’s what people want you to do because they’re sick of it to.”

Additionally, the “Git-R-Done” comedian claimed that Gillis “got even more popular” after “Saturday Night Live” fired him “for being ‘too woke’ from stuff he did 10 years ago,” adding, “And now look at him.”

In 2019, Gillis was briefly hired as a featured player on the NBC sketch comedy series. He was fired just days later following public backlash when videos surfaced of him using racial slurs in a 2018 episode of his podcast.

“I’m a comedian who was funny enough to get SNL. That can’t be taken away,” Gillis said in a statement on X (then Twitter) in 2019. “Of course I wanted an opportunity to prove myself at SNL, but I understand it would be too much of a distraction. I respect the decision they made. I’m honestly grateful for the opportunity. I was always a Mad TV guy anyway.”

In 2024, Gillis returned to “SNL” to host. The 38-year-old has since hosted the 2025 ESPY Awards and Netflix’s “Roast of Kevin Hart.”

To conclude his thoughts on comedy in the U.S., Larry the Cable Guy told Us Weekly, “If you don’t like it, it’s like soda pop. Find the one you like and don’t b**** about the others.”