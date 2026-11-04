NBC News’ ‘Kornacki Cam’ Brings in Record 29 Million Views as Top Election Livestream

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Steve Kornacki hit his stride last night as NBC News’ “Kornacki Cam” hit a record 29 million views across platforms, boosting it to become the No. 1 election livestream during Tuesday’s midterms.

Streaming live from NBC News’ election HQ at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the “Kornacki Cam” featured 10.5 hours of nonstop coverage as Kornacki tracked and analyzed election results throughout Tuesday night.

The unfiltered coverage drew a strong audience, with the livestream reaching 6.1 million views on YouTube alone. The stream brought in twice as many live viewers compared to all key broadcast and cable competitors with over 300,000 peak concurrents between 8:30-11:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, NBCNews.com tallied up its second-highest number of page views ever, behind only the 2024 presidential election, rising 247% compared to the 2022 midterms. The website also saw its fifth-highest number of unique viewers of all time, rising 141% over the 2022 midterms.

The live stream viewership builds on a strong primary cycle, which saw the “Kornacki Cam” bring in more than 41 million livestream starts across 22 nights of primary coverage this election cycle.

For the first time, Tuesday’s midterms saw Kornacki appear in both NBC News’ special election broadcast coverage as well as his dedicated “Kornacki Cam” livestream.

Elsewhere at NBCUniversal, MS NOW scored its best day ever on YouTube with a record 33.2 million views, leading CNN with 18.5 million views and Fox News with 16.2 million views, according to figures from ListenFirst. MS NOW also hosted its firstElection Night Live Q&A, which received over 1 million views.