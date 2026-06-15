Netflix and iHeartMedia Expand Video Podcast Partnership With New Shows

Netflix is deepening its relationship with iHeartMedia. As part of the exclusive video podcast partnership between the two companies, video shows starring Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Lele Pons and Martha Stewart will be launching on the streamer.

The three shows coming to Netflix are “Suite 305 with Lele Pons,” “The Martha Stewart Podcast” and “Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.” “Suite 305,” which comes from iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network and the TikTok Podcast Network, is hosted by actress, singer, creator and entrepreneur Lele Pons and will follow her as she dons a pair of pjs and chats with cultural movers and shakers. Pons’ first guest will be music icon Shakira, and its first episode will premiere on June 23.

“The Martha Stewart Podcast” follows Stewart as she interviews guests from all walks of life, ranging from Knicks star Jalen Brunson to PepsiCo Beverage CMO Mark Kirkham. Finally, “Sibling Rivalry” follows celebrity sibling duo Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson as they dive into a variety of other topics with other siblings.

These three shows will begin rolling out on Netflix in the coming months. iHeartMedia will retain all of the audio-only rights and distribution for the shows included in the deal. All podcasts will continue to be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

These three shows continue a partnership between Netflix and iHeartMedia that began last December. Before this deal, there were 14 iHeartMedia shows on Netflix, including “The Breakfast Club,” “My Favorite Murder,” Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” and “Stuff You Missed in History Class.” Last month, Netflix introduced “The Breakfast Club” as a live show. Starting at 6 a.m. every weekday Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious broadcast on Netflix, making it Netflix’s first-ever daily daytime live program.