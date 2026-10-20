Netflix’s Jinny Howe Restructures US and Canada Scripted Series Team, Promotes Cole Galvin and Neil Thomas

Jinny Howe, the head of scripted series in the U.S. and Canada at Netflix, is mixing up her division. Moving forward, the division will be divided into genre-specific teams, TheWrap has learned.

Howe has also promoted two individuals. Cole Galvin has been promoted from director of original series to VP, and Neil Thomas has been promoted to director of studio scripted series.

Howe joined the streamer in 2018 as the vice president of drama series and has been promoted four times in the intervening years. She’s overseen scripted series across the US and Canada for the past year, the largest market in Netflix’s global business. The UCAN division is responsible for 35% of Netflix’s overall revenue and roughly 50 greenlit projects a year. Howe also build a standalone in-house studio team during her time with the streamer.

The executive has been behind some of Netflix’s most popular titles, including “I Will Find You,” “His & Hers,” “The Night Agent,” “Bridgerton” Season 1, “Inventing Anna,” “MAID” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” Additionally, of Netflix’s 111 Emmy nominations this year, 83 of them came from projects that Howe and her team oversaw.

Looking ahead, Howe was also responsible for bringing the upcoming Meryl Streep vehicle “The Corrections” to Netflix as well as Regé-Jean Page’s “Hancock Park,” two competitive projects. She’s also involved with creative partnerships with Ryan Coogler, Shonda Rhimes and Harlan Coben. In the coming months, Netflix will premiere “Scooby-Doo: Origins,” Michael Fassbender’s “Kennedy,” Adam Driver’s “Rabbit, Rabbit,” “The Roman” from Martin Scorsese and Oscar Isaac, “The Age of Innocence,” “The God of the Woods,” “Langdon,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “The Watcher” Season 2 and “Untamed” Season 2, just to name a few of the future titles from Howe and her team.

This restructuring comes as Netflix is in a precarious place. Last week, news broke that Netflix axed roughly 1,000 employees, which translated to about 6% of the company. Last Friday, Netflix then announced that Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria would be leaving and replaced by former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice. Then on Monday, Film Chief Dan Lin was ousted from the company.