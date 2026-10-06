Isabela Merced, Kel Mitchell and More Join Next Generation Collective, an Org to Support Mental Health for Young Talent

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New Generation Collective, a new initiative dedicated to helping young people in the entertainment, music and creator economy navigate growing up in the public eye, launched Tuesday. The initiative was announced during the inaugural summit for Hollywood & Mind in New York City. The Kids Mental Health Foundation, founded by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, was also on hand at the summit to participate in the announcement.

The founding advisory board for the collective includes several entertainers and family members who have firsthand experience growing up in the public eye, including children’s mental health advocate Angel Carter Conrad; the production company Artists for Artists; actor and singer Logan Henderson; actress and singer Isabela Merced; actor Kel Mitchell; actress and filmmaker Soleil Moon Frye; Carmela Wallace, mother of Juice WRLD and founder of Live Free 999; actor Hudson Yang; and actress and singer Breanna Yde. Additional members will be announced at a later date.

New Generation Collective was founded by Lilah Kojoori, a children’s entertainment communications executive who departed her role as vice president of communications for Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Kids and Family last year. The organization draws on more than 20 years of experience working with young performers and their families.

Logo for the Next Generation Collective, founded by Lilah Kojoori. (Next Generation Collective)

The organization is designed to give young people, their families and the professionals who support them access to mental health experts through the Kids Mental Health Foundation. It also connects young performers with entertainment industry leaders who can offer guidance on mental health, boundaries and the realities of working on set, performing, creating content and building a public profile at a young age. The initiative will serve as an additional resource for studios, productions, agencies, managers and platforms supporting young talent

“Young people in entertainment often grow up in the public eye, and they deserve real support along the way,” said Kojoori, founder of Next Generation Collective. “With The Kids Mental Health Foundation’s clinical expertise, Hollywood & Mind’s reach across the industry and an advisory board that has lived this life firsthand, our hope is to give young talent and their families guidance and resources to navigate the industry while prioritizing their wellbeing.”

“We are excited that the Collective is beginning their work by first learning from the community they want to support” said Dr. Ariana Hoet, executive clinical director of The Kids Mental Health Foundation and a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. ”There are so many directions this important work can take shape and it’s wonderful that it’s being launched in such a thoughtful way.”

As for Hollywood & Mind, the organization founded by veteran entertainment journalist Cathy Applefeld Olson will connect the Collective with talent, executives, advocates and wellness professionals. Hollywood & Mind will also partner with New Generation Collective on programming and will uplift the work of the Collective at its events.

“Supporting the wellbeing of those who work in entertainment is at the heart of Hollywood & Mind’s mission. We’re thrilled to be a founding partner of Next Generation Collective, where we can provide young people and their support teams with the resources and community they need to thrive both personally and professionally,” said Olson, founder and CEO of Hollywood & Mind.

Starting in 2027, Next Generation Collective will work with its founding board and partners to develop expert-informed resources, education and support for young talent and their support systems as well as the studios, productions, agencies, managers and platforms that shape their professional environments. More programming and partnership opportunities will be announced in the coming months.