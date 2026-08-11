American Horror Story Season 13, ‘Dexter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion to Headline PaleyFest NY 2026 Lineup

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PaleyFest NY will give horror fans a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated “American Horror Story” all-star 13th season and let fans walk down memory lane for the “Dexter” 20th anniversary just in time for Halloween.

The Paley Center for Media unveiled its lineup for PaleyFest NY, set to take place this Oct. 8-14. The week-long festival will feature conversations and screenings of some of the most acclaimed shows of the season including “American Horror Story,” “Dexter” and “The Diplomat.”

“From exclusive premieres and behind-the-scenes conversations to unforgettable moments with the biggest names in entertainment, PaleyFest NY delivers unparalleled access to the stars and shows fans love. This year is especially momentous as we introduce the PaleyFest Award, a mark of distinction that honors the extraordinary talent and storytelling across media, television, and entertainment,” Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, said in a statement. “As we continue celebrating Paley’s 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome audiences back to The Paley Museum this October for this year’s exciting festival, and we extend our sincere thanks to our friends at Citi for their continued partnership, which makes these extraordinary experiences possible.”

PaleyFest will also honor Billy Crystal’s illustrious career in television and entertainment, celebrating his decades-long tenure as a comedian, actor, writer and producer.

“I am thrilled to be honored at PaleyFest on October 12. I look forward to joining the distinguished list of honorees,”Billy Crystal said. “With my opening night of my new play ‘860’ approaching, and the emotions of being back on Broadway in the city where I was born grow bigger every day, being thought of by PaleyFest is another beautiful part of this wonderful homecoming.”

Taylor Sheridan series “Marshals” and “Tulsa King” will also be highlighted at the festival. Each series will host an advanced screening with corresponding cast conversations.

This year the New York festival will hand out the inaugural PaleyFest Award, recognizing excellence in media, television and entertainment.

See the full lineup below:

Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. – American Horror Story: 13 (FX)

Preview screening of an episode from Season 13 followed by a conversation with

members of the cast and creative team from the hit anthology’s all-star thirteenth season including Sarah Paulson, “Cordelia Goode”; Billie Lourd, “Mallory”; Gabourey Sidibe, “Queenie”; Leslie Grossman, “Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt”; Lou Eyrich, Co-Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. – Dexter: Resurrection & 20th Anniversary of Dexter (Paramount+)

As the Dexter franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary, the evening will feature a preview screening of the Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere episode followed by a conversation with the show’s cast and creative team, including Michael C. Hall, “Dexter Morgan” and Executive Producer; Uma Thurman, “Charley Brown”; James Remar, “Harry Morgan”; Jack Alcott, “Harrison Morgan”; Bokeem Woodbine, “Captain Mixon”; Clyde Phillips, Showrunner and Executive Producer; and Scott Reynolds, Executive Producer

Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. – Tulsa King (Paramount+)

An advanced screening of the season 4 premiere episode, followed by a special conversation with Sylvester Stallone and additional cast members from the hit Paramount+ series.

Sunday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. – Marshals (CBS)

An exclusive preview screening of an upcoming episode from the second season of the hit CBS series, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team, including Luke Grimes, “Kayce Dutton” & Executive Producer; Spencer Hudnut, Showrunner & Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced.

Monday, October 12 at 6:30 pm – An Evening with Billy Crystal

Celebrating the extraordinary career of Billy Crystal in a special conversation with the legendary comedian, actor, writer, producer, and host. As Crystal returns to Broadway in 860, he reflects on the performances, experiences, and creative journey that have made him one of entertainment’s—and television’s—most enduring and beloved performers.

Tuesday, October 13 at 6:30 pm – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Ahead of the new season of the Emmy-nominated HBO hit series “The Gilded Age,” the evening will feature an exclusive conversation with the show’s stars and executive producer, who will share behind-the-scenes stories and offer insights into what’s in store for the upcoming fourth season. Panelists will include Carrie Coon, “Bertha Russell”; Cynthia Nixon, “Ada Forte”; Morgan Spector, “George Russell”; and Sonja Warfield, Writer/Executive Producer.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. – The Diplomat (Netflix)

An exclusive preview screening of the Emmy-nominated Netflix drama’s Season 4 premiere followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team, including Debora Cahn, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer; Keri Russell, Executive Producer and “Kate Wyler”; Rufus Sewell, “Hal Wyler”; Ato Essandoh, “Stuart Hayford”; Ali Ahn, “Eidra Park”; Nana Mensah, “Billie Appiah”; and Janice Williams, Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced.

“We’re so honored to be part of the killer lineup at PaleyFest. What a great place to give Season 4 of ‘The Diplomat’ its first public outing,” creator Debora Cahn said in a statement.

Tickets will go on sale for PaleyFest NY Tuesday Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. ET.