‘Charlie’s Angels’ 50th Anniversary Reunion, ‘Pluribus’ Cast Among PaleyFest LA 2026 Lineup

PaleyFest LA will reunite television’s “Charlie’s Angels” stars and spotlight the leading series of the year, including “Pluribus,” “The Pitt” and “Nobody Wants This,” among others.

The Paley Center for Media will kick off its week-long festival April 4, featuring conversations and screenings of some of the most acclaimed shows of the season. Attendees will see screenings and conversations with the stars and creators of shows like “Shrinking,” the “Scrubs” reboot and “Emily in Paris.”

“PaleyFest LA is a one-of-a-kind celebration where iconic talent, passionate fans, and unforgettable moments all come together,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center, said. “We are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Dolby Theatre this April.”

“Nobody Wants This” creator Erin Foster teased that her panel will discuss “icks, hot rabbis, surprise nightstands, and more,” while “Your Friends & Neighbors” creator Jonathan Tropper will give fans a sneak peek of Season 2 set to premiere April 3.

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd will reunite for a special 50th anniversary celebration of the “Charlie’s Angels” TV series. The series initially aired on ABC and is is currently held by Sony Pictures Television, later inspiring the films starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz.

See the full lineup below:

Saturday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m. – “Pluribus”

Screening of the Season 1 finale in conversation with Rhea Seehorn (Carol Sturka), Karolina Wydra (Zosia), Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos),

Samba Schutte (Mr. Diabaté), Gordon Smith, executive producer and writer and Jenn Carroll, co-executive producer and writer.

Monday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. – “Charlie’s Angels“ 50th Anniversary

Featuring: Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd

Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. – “Shrinking”

Screening of the Season 3 finale in conversation with co-creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence, co-creator and star Brett Goldstein (Louis), co-creator and EP Jason Segel (Jimmy), Jessica Williams (Gaby), Michael Urie (Brian), Luke Tennie (Sean), Christa Miller (Liz), Lukita Maxwell (Alice) and Ted McGinley (Derek).

Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. – “Nobody Wants This”

Screening and conversation with EP and star Kristen Bell (Joanne), Adam Brody (Noah), Justine Lupe (Morgan), Timothy Simons (Sasha), Jackie Tohn (Esther); creator and EP Erin Foster, co-showrunner Jenni Konner and co-showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan.

Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. – “Emily in Paris”

Screening and conversation with creator and EP Darren Star, EP and director Andrew Fleming, Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m. – “Scrubs”

Screening and conversation with Zach Braff (John “J.D.” Dorian); Donald Faison

(Christopher Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid) and EP Bill Lawrence, among others.

Saturday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. – “Your Friends & Neighbors”

Screening and conversation with EP and star Jon Hamm (Andrew “Coop” Cooper), Amanda Peet (Mel Cooper), Olivia Munn (Samantha Levitt) and creator and showrunner Jonathan Tropper.



Sunday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. – “The Pitt“

Screening and conversation with creator and EP R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael Robinavitch), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King) and Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), among others.

Tickets will go on sale for PaleyFest LA Friday Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. PT.