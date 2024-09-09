‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘The Diplomat’ ‘Outlander’ Set for PaleyFest New York 2024

PaleyFest New York will feature a jam-packed lineup, with creatives and stars from “Blue Bloods,” “The Diplomat,” “Outlander,” “What We Do in the Shadows” “Somebody Somewhere” and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol” and more making appearances at the 2024 festival.

“From vampires and zombies to the high-stakes world of international diplomacy and more, there is something for every television fan to enjoy at this year’s PaleyFest NY,” Paley Center for Media president and CEO Maureen Reidy said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting what promises to be can’t-miss behind-the-scenes looks at today’s most buzzworthy and acclaimed shows, and we extend our tremendous thanks to Citi for their continued support of PaleyFest NY.”

The event, which will take place at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan from Oct. 16 to 22, kicks off with a celebration of the 10th anniversary of “Outlander,” which will include an exclusive sneak peek of the Starz series’ upcoming season and a conversation with Caitríona Balfe; Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell and EP Maril Davis.

“When we first started adapting Outlander, we never could have expected the immense support and love we’ve received from our fans over the years,” Davis said in a statement. “We’re so thrilled to join PaleyFest NY this year to celebrate this incredible 10-year anniversary milestone with you all!”

“The Blue Bloods” panel on Oct. 17 will include an advance screening of the show’s final followed by a conversation with Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and showrunner and EP Kevin Wade.

“Somebody Somewhere” will screen the first two episodes of its third and final season on Oct. 18, followed by a conversation with Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill, Tim Bagley and co-creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol” will screen its latest episode on Oct. 19 along with a conversation including Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, director Dan Percival, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Louis Puech.

“We’re thrilled to participate in PaleyFest, a longtime supporter of the Walking Dead franchise, which counts fans at its core and is an ideal destination to screen an epic, climactic episode from our second season for a passionate, engaged audience. On behalf of Norman, Melissa, our cast and producers, we thank Paley for their support and look forward to seeing our great fans in New York this fall,” Zabel said.

“What We Do in the Shadows” will show the premiere episode of its sixth and final season on Oct. 19, followed by a conversation with showrunner Paul Simms, Kavyah Novak, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch, with additional participants to be announced.

“The Diplomat” will offer a sneak preview on Oct. 20 of its upcoming second season along with a conversation with creator Debora Cahn, Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh and additional participants to be announced.

“Fixer Upper” team Chip & Joanna Gaines will take the stage on Oct. 21 to provide a preview of what’s next for the Magnolia Network on Max. The pair will be joined by Magnolia Network president Allison Page and additional participants to be announced.

CBS Mornings co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, featured host Vladimir Duthiers and executive producer Shawn Thomas, who will close out the festival with a timely and topical conversation on Oct. 22.

Presale access for the 2024 festival will begin on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. ET for Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle Platinum, Gold and Silver, Patron’s Circle+ and Partner members, as well as Citi cardmembers.

Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members can purchase tickets on Sept. 12 at noon ET, while the general public can purchase tickets starting Sept. 13 at noon am ET.

Additionally, the Paley Center Member community receives the exclusive Members-Only benefit of discounts on PaleyFest NY tickets, plus year-round benefits for Paley programs and events.