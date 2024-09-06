Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Very Scary People’ Gets Season 6 Order at Investigation Discovery | Exclusive

Donnie Wahlberg’s “Very Scary People” is returning for Season 6 on Investigation Discovery, with production on eight new episodes kicking off this week, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The true crime docuseries, which is hosted and executive produced by Wahlberg, offers an expansive look into society’s most evil minds, revealing unprecedented insight into their crimes through rare in-depth interviews and archival footage.

Stories to be featured this season include that of Scott Kimball, a serial killer who was able to roam freely and undetected for six years while acting in the guise of an FBI informant; Clarence Heatley, a diabolical kingpin who ran a multi-million-dollar drug operation marked by dozens of vicious murders; and David Matusiewicz, the mastermind behind a warped family unit in which he conspired to kidnap his own kids and unleashed a deadly, pernicious campaign against his ex-wife.

“I cannot wait to dig in and start filming this next season of ‘Very Scary People,’” Wahlberg said in a statement. “These stories will leave true crime fans stunned as we unravel the depraved crimes and minds of frightening killers we haven’t considered before.”

Wahlberg currently stars in CBS’ “Blue Bloods, which will air its final season this fall after 14 years. Previously, he served as an EP on “Wahlburgers,” as well as “Donnie Loves Jenny,” “Rock This Boat” and “Boston’s Finest.” He has also appeared in the “Saw” horror series and the Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning miniseries “Band of Brothers.”

He and his wife Jenny McCarthy also have a production deal with Lionsgate to create original unscripted programming.

“Donnie Wahlberg has firmly established himself as a dynamic voice in the true crime genre, captivating audiences with his riveting storytelling,” ID president Jason Sarlanis said. “Donnie’s relentless pursuit of the most gripping stories has been a natural fit for ID and we are excited to deepen our collaboration on ‘Very Scary People,’ bringing even more compelling episodes to our viewers.”

The latest season of “Very Scary People” saw ratings jump 83% from the previous season and double-digit growth over its prior six-week time slot average, drawing 6 million viewers across Investigation Discovery.

The series is produced for ID by Wahlberg and McCarthy’s Work Baby Production in partnership with Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television. Other executive producers include Desma Simon, Leigh Purinton and Jonathan Baruch.