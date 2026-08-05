PBS Kids and Gustavo Dudamel Partner on 2D Animated Special ‘Carnival of the Animals’ | Exclusive

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PBS Kids and Gustavo Dudamel, the multiple Grammy-winning music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, are partnering on a new special, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “Carnival of the Animals” is a half-hour 2D animated special with performances of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ iconic composition of the same name.

The special will premiere on PBS Kids and on PBS stations across the country on Nov. 16.

With a composition recorded at The Hollywood Bowl, the special takes place in a colorful town inhabited by animals where everyone is getting ready for a carnival parade. But when Big Lion’s crown is stolen, a young hero embarks on a quest to save the day. The special will open with a short introduction narrated by Gustavo’s 15-year-old son, Martín Dudamel. But aside from that, the goal is to let the music and animation guide the story. The program is designed to support and educate children ages two to eight years old, while encouraging them to connect with music.

“We’re beyond thrilled to collaborate with the incomparable Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on this new special, set to premiere just in time for the holiday season,” said Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager for PBS KIDS and Education. “We know parents are looking for intentional, thoughtful content for their children, as well as specials the family can watch together. This charming introduction to classical music through ‘Carnival of the Animals’ is exactly that.”

“Music has a beautiful way of opening the imagination and helping us see the world with fresh eyes. That is why Carnival of the Animals has remained so beloved for generations. Sharing this project with my son Martín has filled it with even deeper meaning for me, because together we are inviting young people to discover the joy, humor and wonder that live inside this extraordinary music,” Dudamel added. “I am grateful to PBS Kids for bringing this story into so many homes, and to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA [the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles] for joining in this celebration. My hope is that every child who watches will discover that music is a place where curiosity, creativity and possibility can always grow.”

Each of the 14 sections of Saint-Saëns’ piece will focus on a different animal or environment. The special’s animation will also blend hand-painted watercolor

backgrounds and tactile textures with orchestral elements and props. All of this will be told without dialogue.

Additionally, five live-action companion digital shorts will be released to amplify the music education curriculum surrounding the special. One will include Dudamel himself, and they will highlight musicians from the LA Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. The shorts are designed to connect the musicians and music associated with several of the animals seen on screen to help viewers learn about instruments.

“Carnival of the Animals” is produced by Silver Creek Falls Entertainment (“Weather Hunters,” “Not a Box”) and animated by Oscar-winning Passion Pictures Animation (“Not a Box,” “The Lost Thing”), in association with the LA Phil. The special is directed by BAFTA nominee Siri Melchior (“Not a Box,” “The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside,” “Rita and Crocodile”). Dete Meserve and Debbie Crosscup serve as producers on the project, with Dudamel as executive producer.