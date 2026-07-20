Peter Lassally, Seminal Late Night Producer of Johnny Carson and David Letterman Fame, Dies at 93

Peter Lassally, a producer who worked on such iconic late night shows as “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night With David Letterman,” has died at the age of 93.

Born to a Jewish family in 1932 Germany, Lassally fled with his family to the Netherlands in the late ’30s before World War II. There, he would attend the same school as Anne Frank, a classmate of his sister’s. Lassally, his mother and his sister were eventually sent to Westerbork Nazi concentration camp and Theresienstadt Ghetto in the early 1940s. They would move to New York in 1947 after surviving the horrors of the Holocaust.

“For Peter, family represented something profoundly meaningful,” his family said in a statement. “Having survived the Holocaust and rebuilt his life in America, he never took for granted the opportunity to create the kind of loving, secure family that war had threatened to destroy.”

Known as “The Host Whisperer,” Lassally started his career as an NBC page before working for Arthur Godfrey in the mid-1950s. In the 1970s, he hopped onto “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” rising through the ranks to become an executive producer. He would start working with David Letterman after Carson’s 1992 retirement, joining shows like “Late Night With David Letterman” and “Late Show With David Letterman.”

“Watching his children build lives of their own and seeing his grandchildren grow into adulthood brought him immense joy,” the family said in a statement. “He delighted in family gatherings, thoughtful conversations and the simple pleasure of being together. Those closest to him knew that no professional accomplishment ever meant more to him than the people around his own table.”

Lassally would work with and shepherd a number of other late night figures over the course of his career, including Jon Stewart and Craig Ferguson, before retiring in 2015.

Lassally is survived by his daughter with Alice Lassally, Andrea Gibbin, and son Tom Lassally, as well as his four grandchildren: Walker Gibbin, Eloise Gibbin, Annabel Lassally and Owen Lassally.

“Peter built a life defined not by the horrors he endured as a child, but by resilience, generosity, curiosity and optimism,” the family said in a statement. “Friends often remarked on his wit, humility and remarkable ability to make others feel at ease. His life stood as a testament to both survival and reinvention—an immigrant who escaped unimaginable persecution and went on to influence one of America’s most beloved cultural institutions.”