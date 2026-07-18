Joe Caldwell, ‘Dark Shadows’ Writer, Dies at 97

Joe Caldwell, a writer for the TV series “Dark Shadows,” has died at 97.

On Monday, Caldwell died after “suffering a massive stroke,” Bob Issel, a friend and host of “Dark Shadows” fan events in New York City, confirmed in a message shared via Facebook by the “Terror at Collinwood: A Dark Shadow Podcast.”

Caldwell joined the “Dark Shadows” writing staff in 1967. Alongside Ron Sproat, he is credited with creating the vampire Barnabas Collins in the series, which aired for six seasons from 1966 to 1971 on ABC.

“On a personal note, over the last several years, Joe was kind enough to sign several copies of his memoir, ‘In The Shadow of the Bridge,’ for the raffles held at Seaview Terrace (Collinwood) in conjunction with the gatherings I hosted there,” Issel shared. “He would sign each copy ‘Dark Shadows Forever!!’ Joe had just signed a handful of his memoirs for me three weeks ago, back on June 20th.”

He continued, “At that time, he was convalescing at a rehab center after having a recent fall. Rest in peace, Joe.”

In the comments, Facebook users shared tributes and condolences, with one writing, “Loved Joe Caldwell’s writing & imagination. He kept us guessing. Rest in peace.”

Another shared, “So sad to hear. I highly recommend his novel ‘The Uncle from Rome.’”

Someone else commented, “One can see that he lived a very long & productive full life. May his legacy always go from strength to STRENGTH. We can only be grateful for his contributions.”

A different Facebook user pointed out, “He left this world a beloved soul, who helped create a magical time for so many of us.”

Meanwhile yet another fan wrote, “Sending thoughts and prayers to family and friends!”

In addition to contributing to 63 episodes of “Dark Shadows,” Caldwell was known for his writing on TV shows like “Matinee Theatre,” “Strange Paradise,” and “The Secret Storm.”

Warner Bros. Animation announced in June that a “Dark Shadows” adult animated series was in development.