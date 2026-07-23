QVC Hosts Join SAG-AFTRA With 80% Approval Vote

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Hosts from QVC Group have voted to join SAG-AFTRA.

TV hosts working across QVC, HSN and Omni Channel voted to become a part of SAG-AFTRA in a National Labor Relations Board vote tallied Thursday that saw 80% vote in favor of joining the labor union.

The news comes just a month after the QVC Group hosts presented a petition to QVC Inc. management on June 15 to recognize the union based on demonstrated supermajority support.

The main reason listed for engaging in collective bargaining in the petition was concerns related to AI, including the use of their image, voice and likeness without informed consent or fair compensation. Other issues raised in the petition include the desires for transparency and equity in compensation, clearer standards for career advancement, a stronger voice in decisions affecting their work and greater job security.

“QVC Group hosts are dedicated professionals who have played a key role in making QVC Group a leader in the live, social shopping industry,” SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said in a statement. “Like everyone, QVC, HSN and Omni Channel employees deserve fair compensation, AI protections and a stronger voice in decisions that affect their work. All of SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members are proud of these individuals for bravely exercising their right to unionize, and we stand with them as they begin bargaining for their first contract.”

“The strong show of support for unionizing reflects QVC, HSN and Omni Channel hosts’ professionalism and resolve to improve their workplace and build a better future for themselves and their colleagues,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, said in his own statement. “SAG-AFTRA anticipates good faith bargaining and a spirit of collaboration and respect from QVC Group as their employees begin the process of achieving a contract they deserve.”

In April, QVC Group revealed its plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Houston following a restructuring agreement with its creditors that aimed to reduce its debt from approximately $6.6 billion to $1.3 billion.