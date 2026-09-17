‘Reacher,’ ‘Outer Banks’ and ‘Beauty in Black’ Lead as Nielsen Speeds Up Streaming Ratings Reports

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Prime Video’s “Reacher” and Netflix’s “Outer Banks” and “Beauty in Black” dominated streaming during the final weeks of summer, according to Nielsen’s newest streaming reports that speed up the viewership reporting process.

While Nielsen’s top 10 charts across the streaming landscape previously operated with a four-week delay, the reporting process has been sped up to two weeks. As a result of the shift, the measurement giant reported three weeks of streaming data on Thursday, with data running from Aug. 17 through Sept. 6.

During two of the three weeks, Prime Video’s “Reacher” landed atop the list, with the Alan Ritchson-led action series scoring 1.5 billion minutes during the week of Aug. 17 after the debut of its fourth season on Aug. 12.

Viewership ticked down slightly the following week, when “Reacher” brought in 1.45 billion minutes, as two Netflix titles surpassed its viewership for the week of Aug. 24. “Outer Banks,” which dropped its fifth and final season on Aug. 20, traded places with “Reacher” after previous taking the No. 2 spot, growing from 1.46 billion minutes to 1.49 billion minutes, while Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” scored 1.45 billion minutes.

Despite viewership dropping down to 1.25 billion minutes, “Reacher” moved back into the No. 1 spot during the week of Aug. 31, scoring its third No. 1 spot since its fourth season debuted.

“Beauty in Black” was then behind “Reacher” with 1.06 billion minutes, but landed in the No. 3 spot as “The Big Bang Theory” scored 1.07 billion minutes on HBO Max. “Outer Banks,” however, slid down to the No. 8 spot on the overall streaming list with 762 million minutes viewed during the week.

Elsewhere, HBO’s “Lanterns” made its top 10 debut on the acquired shows chart during the week of Aug. 31 following its Aug. 16 launch. The DC Comics series scored 500 million minutes on HBO Max, landing in the No. 8 spot on the acquired list.

Another notable launch was Netflix’s “The Gentlemen.” After Season 2 dropped on Sept. 3, the crime comedy scored 722 million minutes, landing as the No. 7 most-watched streaming original for the week.