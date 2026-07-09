‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Didn’t Know What Microseries Were Until Hosting Her Own | Exclusive

Madison LeCroy had never heard of microdramas until Peacock and Bravo approached her to make her own.

“Salon Confessionals With Madison LeCroy” is the second unscripted microseries from Bravo and Peacock, part of the streamer’s push into vertical video development. The 52-part microseries premiered on the streamer Wednesday.

“I’m always trying to think outside of the box, so when they approached me and it was something that nobody has ever done before, I immediately was like, OK, let’s try it,” LeCroy told TheWrap.

The streamer sent the “Southern Charm” star countless links to scripted vertical series from the likes of ReelShort and MyDrama but assured her that the confessional series would look very different.

Peacock tapped LeCroy and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay’s daughter Georgia to lead the first vertical original series from the platform.

LeCroy’s microseries mirrors the kind of storytime videos that viewers may become addicted to on TikTok or Instagram Reels. The cosmetologist and founder sits down with clients as they reveal some of their most shocking secrets and salacious stories.

“A lot of times when you have a client sit in the chair, that relationship builds over time,” she said. “We normally don’t go straight into the stories until like the second or third time that I see the client.”

This show was different because Bravo recruited the clients and storytellers directly.

From a Vegas shotgun wedding after only two weeks of dating to an underage Halloween party ending in a police party bust, each of LeCroy’s clients brings a confession twistier than the last.

“Thank goodness we weren’t involving bleach to any of these girls’ hair because it would have probably been over processed,” the Bravo star said because she was so in shock by the stories. “But we had a good time.”

“Salon Confessionals With Madison Lecroy” is produced by Micromaker and Haymaker East. Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light executive produce. Haymaker East is also the production company behind her reality series “Southern Charm.”

For LeCroy, filming the project felt like less pressure than her typical Bravo duties.

“When you’re in the comfort of it being on your phone or recording it from your phone, it doesn’t feel as invasive,” she said of shooting “Salon Confessionals.” “It’s a little bit more chill.”

Outside of unscripted microseries, Peacock has also rolled out the next phase of its mobile strategy, introducing new short-form video features such as interactive gameplay, shoppable content and live sports. Both “Salon Confessionals” and “Campus Confidential: Miami,” which launched earlier this summer, are available to stream on the Peacock mobile app now.