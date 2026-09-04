‘Spider-Noir’ Canceled at Prime Video After One Season

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“Spider-Noir” won’t be returning to Prime Video.

The Amazon-owned streamed opted not to renew the Nicolas Cage-led series for a second season, TheWrap has learned, instead letting the series wrap up with its complete installment. The news comes just over three months after “Spider-Noir” launched on Prime Video in late May.

In “Spider-Noir,” Cage starred as Ben Reilly, “a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.”

While “Spider-Noir” hit the end of its road, producer Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios will continue collaborating on expanding stories of Marvel characters, and have already identified the next chapter of the franchise, according to an individual with knowledge.

“Spider Noir” scored 11 Emmy nominations, the most of any Prime Video series in 2026, while also generating notable viewership. The series logged 2.6 billion viewing minutes in its first six weeks, according to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings.

In addition to Cage, “Spider-Noir” starred Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson.

Guest stars included Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Oren Uziel (“The Lost City,” “22 Jump Street”) and Steve Lightfoot (“The Punisher,” “Shantaram”) served as co-showrunners and executive producers for the series, and developed the show alongside the team fro “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

Lord, Miller and Pascal also serve as executive producers, with Lord and Miller executive producing for their shingle Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear while Pascal executive produced via Pascal Pictures.

Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers alongside Harry Bradbeer, who directed and executive produced the first two episodes.