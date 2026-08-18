Starz #TakeTheLead Writers Program Returns for 5th Year | Exclusive

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The Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive is returning for a fifth year, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The program dedicated to discovering and developing exceptional television writers from traditionally underrepresented communities is currently accepting applications. Starz is partnering with the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) and NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) on the program.

During the three-week intensive program, chosen participants will collaborate with accomplished professionals in the TV industry as they develop an original episodic treatment and pitch. At the end of the program, participants will then formally present their pitches to creative executives at Starz, who will provide the writers with feedback, industry exposure and professional connections.

“Every year we’re reminded that extraordinary storytellers exist everywhere — they simply need meaningful opportunities to be seen,” said Diana Luna, executive director of NALIP, and Larry Laboe, executive director of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles. “The STARZ #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive creates those opportunities by pairing emerging writers with industry leaders who are genuinely invested in their success. As we celebrate the fifth year, we’re excited to identify a new cohort of creators whose voices will help shape the future of television.”

Over the past four years, the STARZ #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive has served as both a mentorship program as well as a way to launch the careers of emerging writers by connecting them with accomplished showrunners, creative executives, agents, managers, fellow writers and other working television professionals.

“I had an amazing time in the Starz writers’ intensive,” said past fellow Lia Romeo. “I came to TV writing later in life, so I had a lot of experience as a playwright, novelist and essayist, but had never been in a writers’ room before. All of the information was new to me, and I learned so much by hearing from people who were working in all different parts of the industry, at all different levels.”

Romeo directly credited the program for leading to her first staffing job. “I have so much more confidence because I’ve had the experience of writing a spec script,

and so I know I can write on deadline and work within a world that someone else has created. I could not recommend the program more highly,” Romeo said.

Applications are now open and will close on Sept. 15 at 11 am PT. Interested writers can apply by using the screenwriting platform Scrybe, which is led by former Coverfly executive Tom Dever. Find out more information on how to apply here.