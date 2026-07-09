YouTube Sensations The Stokes Twins Are Coming to Netflix in July

Netflix is adding yet another major creator to its arsenal. Alex and Alan Stokes — better known as The Stokes Twins to their 141 million YouTube subscribers — will be coming to the streamer later this month.

Starting on July 18, an archive of some of the duo’s most-watched videos will be added to Netflix. The Stokes Twins have been on YouTube since 2008 and come from a different era of the platform. Think more brightly produced prank videos and wild challenges instead of talk shows or day-in-the-life documentaries. The pair is especially known for building secret rooms in various locations and challenging people to find them. Two of their most popular YouTube videos are titled “I Built 4 SECRET Rooms In ONE COLOR!” and “I Spent 24 Hours With The World’s SHORTEST Woman!”

The brothers are also partnering to create a new longform series with Netflix. That upcoming project is expected to premiere in 2027.

Though the Stokes brothers are known for their extreme and ambitious content, it’s their story and love of creating that has resonated with fans. Alex and Alan were born in Fujian, China, and moved to Memphis, Tenn., when they were six years old. At a young age, they started filming skits and challenges in their backyard. When they were given their first smartphone their senior year of high school, they started posting, which has expanded to become the larger Stokes universe.

“When we were kids, we didn’t always know how to fit in,” Alan and Alex Stokes said in a statement. “There were moments where we didn’t have a home, and when we first came to America, we didn’t even know how to speak the language. A camera became the way we connected with people before we fully had the words. We made videos to make other kids laugh, and somehow that turned into a community of hundreds of millions of people around the world. To now bring that journey to Netflix is bigger than a show for us. It feels like a full-circle moment.”

This continues Netflix’s investment in creators. In addition to the Stokes brothers, the streamer has deals with Mark Rober, Alix Earle and father-daughter duo Jordan and Salish Matter.