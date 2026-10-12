Taye Diggs Taps Miranda Bailey, Ben Ramsey and More for Microseries Platform Slate | Exclusive

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Taye Diggs’ microseries platform Microhouse Films unveiled its fall slate with a second round of filmmakers and original series debuting this October, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Among the films debuting this fall is election thriller “The Count” from Ninety Degree Films. The project, which was executive produced by Vet Voice Foundation CEO Janessa Goldbeck and Eric Schmeltzer and directed by Gary and Edmund Entin, will premiere at Alza festival on Oct. 18.

“Reunion Island” will also premiere at the inaugural vertical video festival. The psychological thriller from Microhouse and Lifetime marks the latest partnership between the digital and linear channels.

“When we launched Microhouse Films, we promised filmmakers a home where they own how their stories reach audiences,” Diggs said. “These filmmakers are exactly the storytellers we built the platform for, and series like ‘The Count’ show how far a vertical series can reach when the story meets the moment.”

Founder of Cold Iron Pictures and The Film Arcade, Miranda Bailey (“Swiss Army Man,” “The Diary of a Teenage Girl”), will also join the company’s filmmaker slate. She wrote and directed “Another Happy Anniversary,” which was based on her award-winning short film. When Tom and Jeanne want to be adventurous for their 10th anniversary and decide to have a threesome, things do not go quite to plan.

Ben Ramsey, best known as the screenwriter of “The Big Hit,” produced an original animated sci-fi saga for the platform “Red Tail Mecha.” The microseries is inspired by the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and Harlem Hellfighters, combining mecha warfare, African-diaspora futurism and a musical and cultural vocabulary drawn from jazz, R&B and hip-hop.

Microhouse’s founders established the platform, allowing creators and filmmakers to produce, distribute and monetize directly on the app. The platform removes traditional barriers between content creation, monetization and audience access.

The October releases also include a vertical horror “Children of the Void” from MonsterBox and Griffin Senning and Joseph Taglieri, a dark comedy from Hayley Sheridan and Maxence Callies called “Raccoon” and a musical drama “Love, Jazzy” from Jasmine Burke (“Beyond the Gates”).

Additional filmmakers and more original content from Microhouse Films will be announced in the coming months.