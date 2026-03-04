Lifetime Enters the Microdramas Space With ‘Tides of Temptation’ From Taye Diggs

Lifetime will produce its first microdrama series, executive produced by Taye Diggs, Autumn Federici and Shelby Stone.

The vertical series “Tides of Temptaton” will exist in the same cinematic universe as Love of a Lifetime original movie “Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise

with You.” The microdrama will be a mobile-first offering for viewers starring Stenline aka SwagBoyQ, Mea Wilkerson and David John Craig.

“We approached this as a fully realized dramatic project, not just short-form content. It’s an opportunity to bring emotional depth and visual ambition into a format designed for today’s audiences,” Taye Diggs said.

This was part of Lifetime’ upfront announcements Wednesday. The network also expanded its talent production collaborations, annoucing partnerships with Queen Latifah and Taraji P. Henson.

Queen Latifah has signed on to executive produce three Lifetime original movies through her production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment, alongside her longtime producing partner Shakim Compere. Henson will executive produce two original films for Lifetime through her production company, TPH Entertainment in partnership with FOX Entertainment Studios.

“Tides of Temptation” will use a chapter-based structure as other microdramas do. The series will be narrative-driven with “elevated performances, polished visual storytelling and emotionally layered character,” according to the network.

“When we first heard the pitch from Autumn and Taye for a micro drama connected to a movie, it felt like a smart, strategic way to enter the vertical space,” said Rob Sharenow, President of Programming, A+E Global Media. “It allows us to expand the world of the film while meeting audiences wherever they are, without compromising on storytelling quality or production value.”

Lifetime also confirmed four original film greenlights. “Angel in the Rubble” will tell the story of Genelle Guzman (Sherri Shepherd), a New York City transit employee who was the last survivor pulled from the debris at Ground Zero in remembrance of the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“Love, Again” will star Golden Globe winner Valerie Bertinelli, Henry Czerny and Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack. Caroline (Bertinelli) and Henry (Czerny) have shared a nearly perfect life and marriage for almost three decades until their world shifts when Henry is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The film will explore loyalty, compassion and the quiet strength required to navigate unimaginable change.

Executive producers Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black bring “When I Said I Do” to the network inspired by their timeless duet about second chances. Ali Corley stars as a widowed search-and-rescue K-9 handler who rebuilt her life after losing her husband in the line of duty and is slowly reopening her heart to love.

Diggs stars in “Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You.” The film is the fourth collaboration between bestselling author Terry McMillan and the star and EP. Heather Hemmens and Cynthia Bailey join Diggs in the sultry original movie, following an NFL superstar on the brink of retirement, who retreats to the Caribbean island of Nevis to reset and recharge.