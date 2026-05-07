Telemundo Unveils 2026-2027 Upfront Slate Led by FIFA World Cup

Telemundo is staking its 2026-2027 season on live programming, with the FIFA World Cup anchoring a slate the network said reflects the scale of the U.S. Latino audience.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises unveiled its upfront programming Thursday, headlined by exclusive Spanish-language coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026. The network will air all 104 matches live across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and digital platforms, supported by more than 700 hours of original World Cup programming.

“We are entering one of the most important moments in our company’s history, anchored by the FIFA World Cup and a content portfolio that reflects the full scale and influence of the Latino audience,” Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said in a statement.

“We are not just delivering content and capturing viewers — we are building fandoms, creating cultural moments and connecting audiences across every platform,” he continued. “From live sports and breaking news to premium entertainment and new storytelling formats, our strategy is focused on driving growth, deepening engagement and delivering unmatched value for our audiences and partners.”

The network is positioning the World Cup as a turning point for Latino audience engagement and brand partnerships. Telemundo says it enters the upfront season as the fastest-growing Spanish-language network in weekday prime, the most-watched in daytime and Sunday prime, and the leader in digital audience and social media engagement.

More than 70% of Telemundo’s programming is live programming, spanning sports, entertainment and news. Other highlights on the 2026-2027 slate include flagship franchises, new scripted originals and the network’s first-ever original film.

Telemundo will present its slate at Radio City Music Hall as part of NBCUniversal’s integrated upfront. The network’s content extends across Peacock, the Telemundo app, FAST channels and social platforms under NBCUniversal’s One Platform.

Catch up on the network’s full 2026-2027 programming slate below:

Returning Scripted Franchises

“La Reina del Sur” – Season 4

“El Señor de los Cielos” – Season 10

“Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso”

New Scripted Series

“Unidad de Vida”

“Hot Sur (Working Title)”

“Uno Contra Todos “

Unscripted Franchises

“La Casa de los Famosos”

“Top Chef VIP”

“Exatlón Estados Unidos”

New Unscripted Formats

“Operación Triunfo”

“House of Villains” (Spanish title TBC)

Signature Specials and Year-Round Tentpoles

Billboard Latin Music Awards

Billboard Latin Women in Music

Seasonal Specials and Live Events

Original Film