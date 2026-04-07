‘The Boys’ Boss and Cast Share Bittersweet Goodbyes Ahead of Season 5: ‘I’m Sad It’s Over, but Grateful It Happened’

After five wild and crazy seasons, the cast and crew behind Prime Video’s beloved superhuman series “The Boys” are saying goodbye with their fifth and final season, a farewell they say is “bittersweet.”

“So bittersweet, so bittersweet,” Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January/Starlight in the series, told TheWrap. “Grateful that we were aware it was ending, grateful that we had this amazing run. But, we’ll miss each other … [It’s] very surreal. We have to mourn it a little bit, but I’m just so grateful.”

Television has truly never seen anything quite like Eric Kripke’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic. Through its ensemble cast — a hybrid of both seasoned actors and breakout talent — Kripke crafted a show with a signature style that perfectly balances raunchiness with relevant and timely social commentary that makes you laugh just as much as it makes you think.

Whether you hate to love the breastmilk-slurping, super-powered psychopath in a cape or you’re rooting for his demise, you show up every week to see what happens next regardless.

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in Season 5 of “The Boys” (Prime Video)

The fifth and final season touches down with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, and Karl Urban, who plays The Boys leader Billy Butcher, said he can’t wait to see what fans think.

“I feel super proud of the show. I’m super excited for the audience to see this final season. It’s bats—t crazy, as you’d expect,” Urban shared. “It’s the most action-packed, dynamic version of ‘The Boys.’ I love the fact that in this season, The Boys are reunited in the way that they were in Season 1 and 2, and we got to spend a lot of time together [as a cast]. And [I’m] just super excited for the audience to see how everybody meets their fate — both positive and negative. We’re hoping the audience has as much fun watching it as we had making it, because this has been one hell of a wild ride.”

“We get to go out our way,” Laz Alonso, who stars as Mother’s Milk added.

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, said even though the show is ending, this won’t be the last he sees of his castmates.

“I know we’re still going to hang. That’s the good news,” Quaid said. “But working together in this context, that’s kind of done for now, I don’t know…”

Chace Crawford, Antony Starr and Nathan Mitchell in “The Boys.” (Prime Video)

For Jessie T. Usher, whose character A-Train/Reggie has turned a new leaf since we first met him as the careless supe who literally ran through Hughie’s girlfriend Robin (Jess Salgueiro) in Season 1, he’s grateful that the super can actually be called a hero by the end of the series.

“I’m thankful that this character has lasted this long; his heart has gave up a few times,” Usher said. “But the fact that we’ve given him time to have a full-circle, full change of heart, it’s just not often that you get to play a character that actually changes their heart and changes their mind on the things that matter. I’m grateful to have played this character for this long.”

Back in July 2025, Kripke posted his last day on set filming, saying he is grateful for his amazing cast and crew and the story they’ve been able to tell. While chatting with TheWrap at the time, he said he’s only days out from finishing post-production for the show and has yet to fully “process” its end.

Valorie Curry and Colby Minifie in “The Boys.” (Prime Video)

“Everyone who has had proper time to mourn and process it, I have not, because I’ve just been focusing on getting over the finish line, which happened like 72 hours ago,” Kripke explained. “So it’s all very new to me, and it’s sinking in, just literally in real time, right now. I’m really going to miss the people. I’ll never have a team, both cast and crew, like I had on this one. And now that you’re starting to talk to [the actors], and they’re starting to talk about, ‘I’m going off to do this show,’ or ‘I’m going off to do this movie,’ it’s really like, oh no, the carnival really is breaking up and everyone’s all going their separate ways, and that is sad.”

He added: That’s so rare in this business to have a 15-person cast, and they’re all kind and passionate about the show. I’ll never have anything quite like this again. I’m sad it’s over, but grateful it happened.”