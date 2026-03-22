Minnie Driver stars in Fox Entertainment’s Biblical adaptation, “The Faithful,” which centers on the journeys of five women from the Bible.
Based on the Old Testament book of Genesis, the six-episode limited series will focus on Sarah and her former slave Hagar, Rebekah, and sisters Leah and Rachel.
“The Faithful: Women of the Bible” will premiere on Fox Sunday, March 22, at 8 p.m. PT. The series will air over three weeks, with its finale on Easter Sunday, April 5.
Check out the cast below.
Minnie Driver as Sarah
Minnie Driver comes in as Sarah, the wife of Abraham who desperately longs for a child and ultimately orchestrates a plan to have one.
Driver previously starred in “Good Will Hunting,” “Run Away,” “Emily in Paris,” “Tarzan,” “Speechless,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and more.
Natacha Karam as Hagar
Natacha Karam stars as Hagar, Sarah’s servant and the mother of Ishmael.
Karam previously starred in “The Brave,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Old Guard” and more.
Alexa Davalos as Rebekah
Alexa Davalos plays Rebekah, she is the great niece of Sarah and the wife to Isaac, whose life she often meddles with.
Davalos previously starred in “The Man in the High Castle,” “Defiance,” “The Clash of the Titans,” “Feast of Love,” “The Mist” and more.
Millie Brady as Leah
Millie Brady stars as Leah, the eldest daughter of Laban and the first wife of Jacob.
Brady previously starred in “Double Blind,” “The Last Kingdom,” “Surface,” “Roadkill” and more.
Blu Hunt as Rachel
Blu Hunt plays Rachel, Leah’s outgoing younger sister and Jacob’s favorite second wife.
Hunt previously starred in “Sherlock & Daughter,” The New Mutants,” “The Dead Thing,” “Another Life” and more.