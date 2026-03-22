Minnie Driver stars in Fox Entertainment’s Biblical adaptation, “The Faithful,” which centers on the journeys of five women from the Bible.

Based on the Old Testament book of Genesis, the six-episode limited series will focus on Sarah and her former slave Hagar, Rebekah, and sisters Leah and Rachel.

“The Faithful: Women of the Bible” will premiere on Fox Sunday, March 22, at 8 p.m. PT. The series will air over three weeks, with its finale on Easter Sunday, April 5.

Check out the cast below.