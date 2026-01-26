Minnie Driver Embraces Biblical Role in ‘The Faithful’ First Look Trailer

Fox Entertainment’s Biblical adaptation “The Faithful” tells the story of Genesis through the eyes of five women, led by Minnie Driver.

The first teaser for the series sees Driver as Sarah, the wife of Abraham, as she anxiously waits for the birth of her child. “The Faithful” tells the story of the Old Testament through the lens of five impactful women: Sarah and her servant Hagar (Natacha Karam); Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah (Alexa Davalos); and Rebekah’s nieces, Leah (Millie Brady) and Rachel (Blu Hunt).

“Our names were whispered through time, from generation to generation,” Driver says in the trailer.

The teaser shows all stages of life from women gathering as one of their own gives birth to a tomb stone being rolled away. Comets fall from the sky as the formative figures of the Bible walk viewers through their stories.

“The Faithful” will intertwine stories of each of the women, including Sarah who is desperate for a child and develops a complicated relationship with her servant Hagar because of it.

“Truly nothing is impossible for God,” Driver says in the trailer as she looks down at Sarah’s miracle baby.

The series will also follow Rebekah’s cautionary tale, as she intervenes in the lives of her sons, Jacob and Esau. Once inseparable sisters, Leah and Rachel become rivals in love and motherhood, building a fractured but foundational family whose descendants will carry the weight of history.

“The Faithful: Women of the Bible” will premiere on Fox Sunday March 22 at 8 p.m. PT. The series will unfold as a three-week event, airing its finale on Easter Sunday, April 5.

The series was filmed on location in Rome and Matera, Italy. New episodes will air on Fox and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

“The Faithful” comes from Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed worldwide by Fox Entertainment Global. Carol Mendelsohn serves as executive producer as part of her overall deal with Fox along with Julie Weitz and Rene Echevarria, who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.

Watch the teaser here: