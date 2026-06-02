‘The Hunting Party’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at NBC

It’s the end of the road for “The Hunting Party.”

While NBC had been mulling over the future of the Melissa Roxburgh-led procedural, the network has decided not to put “The Hunting Party” in its 2026-27 TV lineup, TheWrap has learned.

The news comes just under a month after upfronts, which saw NBC ax “Brilliant Minds” and “Stumble” as it made room for its returning series and the four pilots the network greenlit out of eight. Studio Universal Television plans to shop the series around to other buyers.

The future of “The Hunting Party” had remained a questions throughout upfronts, with its Season 2 finale airing May 7. Lisa Katz, the NBC and Peacock president of scripted content, told press in May the series has performed well and the network was excited about it creatively and were “discussing all options” for the show’s future, including a potential move to Peacock.

“We have a very tight schedule. We had to look for opportunities where we could actually grow so,” NBC program planning strategy president Jeff Bader said at the time. “There are shows that we loved that just couldn’t make the cut — ‘Stumble’ being another one. These are good shows … it really did not perform well enough on linear.”

Hailing from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, additional series regulars beyond Roxburgh include Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia.

“The Hunting Party” is described as a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Roxburgh).

JJ Bailey created “The Hunting Party” and served as co-showrunner and executive produce alongside Jake Coburn. Thor Freudenthal served as EP and director, while Michael Jones-Morales served as a writer and EP.