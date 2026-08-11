‘The Last House’ Makes Splashy Netflix Debut With Nearly 28 Million Views

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“The Last House,” the sci-fi thriller movie starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura, made a splashy debut on Netflix.

The movie, which follows a family as their house becomes sealed by unexplained forces, tallied 27.5 million views from its Aug. 7 release through Sunday, Aug. 9, making it to the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s most-watched movies list for the week of Aug. 3.

The streamer also promoted “The Last House” with a haunting billboard on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard that features a man hired by Netflix living within said billboard, bringing the movie’s premise to life.

“The Last House” stands as the fifth most-watched Netflix film debut of the year, joining fellow Chernin Entertainment-produced movie “Apex,” which debuted at No. 1 in April with 38.2 million views, and also stands within the streamer’s top five film debuts. Chernin Entertainment is also behind Netflix’s “Man on Fire,” which stood as the No. 8 show in the first half of 2026 with 40 million views from January through June.

Behind “The Last House” on Netflix’s top films list was Kevin Hart-led

“72 Hours,” which took the No. 2 spot on the list with 11.1 million views.

And while “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” was making waves at the box office, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” tallied up enough views on Netflix to make it into the Nos. 3 and 4 spots on the top movie list with 5 million views and 4.9 million views, respectively.

On the TV side, “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare” remained the most-watched TV series with 10.6 million views, dropping from its initial viewership of 18.2 million views the previous week. Elsewhere, “My Life With the Walter Boys” returned to the top 10 list following its Season 3 drop, bringing in 9 million views.

Also on the top 10 TV list was limited series “The Bombing of Pan Am 103” with 6.5 million views, “I Will Find You” with 3.5 million views and “Ransom Canyon” Season 2 with 2.7 million views.