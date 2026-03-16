‘The Last of Us’ Adds Jason Ritter and Patrick Wilson to Season 3

“The Last of Us” has recruited Jason Ritter and Patrick Wilson for Season 3.

Ritter and Wilson join the HBO drama series as recurring stars for the Kaitlyn Dever-led third installment, joining previously announced cast members Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who joins in a recasting for Danny Ramirez, as well as Clea DuVall. Ramirez, who appeared in four episodes of Season 2, dropped out due to scheduling conflicts in late December, leaving Lendeborg Jr. to pick up the baton as Firefly Manny Alvarez.

Additionally, “The Last of Us” has elevated Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord to series regulars for Season 3 after the trio first joined as recurring cast members in Season 2.

Ritter is set to play Hanley, a WLF soldier, while Wilson will play Jerry, the father of Dever’s Abby, who takes on the central role in Season 3.

Ritter currently stars in CBS’ “Matlock” opposite Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall, and has appeared in “A Million Little Things,” “Raising Dion,” “Accused,” “Quest,” “Parenthood” and “Poker Face,” among others.

Wilson is best known for starring in “Insidious,” “Hard Candy,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Watchman,” “The Switch,” “Passengers,” “Morning Glory” and “The Ledge,” among others. On the TV side, he has appeared in “A Gifted Man,” “Fargo,” “Girls,” “The Other Two” and “Angels in America.”

“The Last of Us” will also see some creative shifts for Season 3 as Neil Druckmann, the creator of video game “The Last of Us,” ends his creative involvement in the show as he turns his “complete focus” to Naughty Dog, the video game studio behind “The Last of Us,” and its future projects.

Ritter is repped by The Burstein Company and Gersh while Wilson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Gretchen Rush. Barer is repped by OPE Partners, Paradigm, ID and Felker Toczek Suddleson McGinnis Ryan LLP. Gabrielle is repped by CAA, manager Deidre Graham, 2PM SHARP and Fox Rothschild and Lord is repped by UTA and RED Management.