‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Promises a Bold Episode 5 Murder Twist | Exclusive Video

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While “The Traitors: New Blood” will take a pause this week, fans are in for a thrilling ride for when the NBC show returns next week.

In an exclusive video of Episode 5 shared with TheWrap, Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming introduces the civilian cast to a grand funeral, during which one of the faithfuls will be murdered — if the traitor can pull off a murder in plain sight.

“Welcome to the most epic burial this castle has ever seen,” Cumming said in the clip, while donning a fur coat. “I must tell you of a twist of this terrifying tale: murder in plain sight.”

The task, as traitor and funeral director Joe Vanella explains, challenges the traitors to complete the murder via an apple, which, if caught by one unlucky faithful, will send them to their death.

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“I just need somebody to catch it,” Vanella exclaimed.

The funeral setting rightfully shakes up contestants, with faithful and realtor Kriste Lewis saying “I’m rethinking my life choices at this point,” though the game continues on.

“The time has come to be buried alive,” Cumming announced.

Whether Vanella pulls off the task — and who becomes its victim — will be answered when “The Traitors: New Blood” returns on Thursday, Oct. 8 on NBC. The series also streams next day on Peacock.

“The Traitors: New Blood,” which embraces a civilian cast rather than the reality stars at the heart of Peacock’s “The Traitors” as the series added an NBC installment, debuted on Sept. 17 with two episodes to ratings success.

“The Traitors: New Blood” now ranks as NBC’s top new unscripted premiere in six years among the key broadcast demo of adults 18-49, according multiplatform data for three days of viewing across NBC and Peacock.