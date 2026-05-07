Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump’s One-Page Plan to End Iran War: ‘What Is He Talking About?’ | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon mocked President Trump‘s plan this week to draft a one-page memo to end the war in Iran, asking incredulously, “What is he talking about?”

Fallon kicked off his Wednesday night monologue by celebrating National Nurses Week. The “Tonight Show” host thanked hospital workers for valiantly working “one of the toughest jobs” day in and day out, while using the moment to take a few pointed jabs at President Trump along the way.

“Thank you, nurses. You have one of the toughest jobs. You’re the ones who have to say, ‘Mr. President, the gown is supposed to open in the back,’” Fallon joked. “You’re the ones who have to butter the MRI machine so that the president can squeeze in and out. You’re the ones who have to weigh the president and then write down the number he gives you.”

“On the bright side, doctors are the ones who have to hold his ballroom while he coughs,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star concluded, referencing Trump’s unfinished White House ballroom. That project has become a point of controversy in recent weeks, thanks to Senate Republicans’ new efforts to secure taxpayer funding for the ballroom.

You can watch Fallon’s Wednesday night monologue yourself in the video below.

The “Tonight Show” host followed up his opening rant by pivoting to the Iran War and, specifically, reports that peace between America and Iran may be near, thanks to a memorandum that Trump is reportedly willing to sign outlining a new phase of negotiations between the two countries.

“Speaking of Trump, I read that he’s now working on a one-page memo to end the war in Iran,” Fallon said, before asking, “A one-page memo? There’s more paperwork involved in sending your kid to a trampoline park. I mean, what is he talking about?”

Fallon went on to reference a bizarre moment Tuesday involving Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in which he denied reports that Iran has been using kamikaze dolphins to fend off the U.S. Navy in the Strait of Hormuz, all while refusing to confirm whether or not the United States has been doing so to Iran.

“If kamikaze dolphins don’t work, they’re going to send in the cocaine bear,” Fallon joked.