‘The Daily Show’ Rips Trump for Iran War Talk and ‘Trauma Dumping’ in Front of Small Children | Video

“The Daily Show” roasted Donald Trump for discussing the Iran war and other inappropriate topics in front of small children, slamming the president for “trauma dumping.”

Host Desi Lydic sounded off on the inappropriate conversation topics during Tuesday’s monologue, where she couldn’t believe Trump was discussing “nuclear war” in front of kids.

In a clip from Trump’s Oval Office with a group of children, the president acknowledged that the kids may be “too young” to hear about the “power of a nuclear weapon,” but proceeded with the topic anyway.

“No, they’re not too young. I’m sure they’ve already seen the ‘Paw Patrol’ episode where they drop a ballistic missile on Humdinger,” Lydic said after the footage played. “How are you talking about nuclear war in front of children? ‘You kids have seen ‘Oppenheimer,’ right? Florence Pugh, her titties were out for 10 minutes and he became death destroyer of all worlds.”

She continued: “Honestly, if there was ever an event where it was important to stick to the topic at hand, it’s the one where you’re surrounded by small children. You understand that, right?”

At this moment, “The Daily Show” team played more footage from the Oval Office meeting, where Trump bemoaned about the 2020 election being “rigged,” blamed former President Barack Obama for opening the borders, boasted about the Dow and claimed “transgender mutilization” was taking place.

“Hi, Mom. Can you pick me up from the White House? The president is trauma dumping on me again,” Lydic quipped. “So, when Trump’s talking to a room full of adults, he sounds like a child. When he’s talking to a room full of children, he sounds like Pennywise.”

Watch her full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.