TV Academy’s Televerse to Skip 2027 Emmy Season, Plots 2028 Return

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Televerse, the TV Academy’s TV festival that kicked off last year, will skip the upcoming 2027 Emmys season as it plots a 2028 return slated for earlier in the year than its predecessors.

While the event has taken place during Phase 2 in the Emmys timeline, with this year’s festivities happening Aug. 14-16, the program will shift to an earlier timeline when it returns in 2028 amid industry feedback.

“Following insightful feedback from attendees and our industry partners, the Television Academy is excited to announce Televerse will be returning in a new timeframe sometime in the first quarter of 2028, allowing a more expansive period to build on the popular festival’s maiden two years,” a spokesperson for the TV Academy said in a statement. “New dates and details will be announced as they become available. We look forward to continuing to celebrate Television outside the box in early 2028.”

The new timeline in the first quarter of 2028 means that more TV shows would get a spotlight ahead of Emmy nominations, which typically drop in July.

The TV Academy is also working through a couple major shift as the Emmys move over to Amazon’s Prime Video in an exclusive deal through 2033 and the TV Academy is in talks to reunify with the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

The organizations split into two in 1977 due to tension among the branches, and the idea of reunification stems from the ability to better serve the organization’s memberships through a “single unified community,” NATAS president Adam Sharp told TheWrap.

While there’s no specific timeline for a decision, Sharp said in October that discussions are going “positively.”

This year’s Televerse kicked off with anniversary panels to commemorate the 20th anniversary of “Top Chef” and “Band of Brothers,” and featured panels spotlighting “The Diplomat,” “Paradise,” “All Her Fault” and “Widow’s Bay,” among others.