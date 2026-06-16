Universal TV Consolidation: UCP and International Studios to Merge Under Beatrice Springborn  

Universal TV studios will face consolidation as UCP and Universal International Studios (UIS) combines into one global studio under Beatrice Springborn.

The combined studio, titled Universal Global Television (UGT), will be led by Springborn, who has previously overseen both UCP and UIS, unifying the studios’ business and creative functions under her purview. The move will enable Universal to maintain the studio’s longstanding commitment to producing series in the U.K. and U.S., while better positioning them to compete in the global market.

As a result of the shift, about six staffers on the studio side will depart, according to an individual with knowledge, including development executives EVP Jennifer Gwartz, who will shift to a producer role, and SVP Marc Velez. Casting and talent development EVP Steven O’Neill, who is best known for discovering Meghan Markle and Rami Malek, will also depart.

The cuts comes as NBCUniversal expects layoffs for sixteen employees as part of ongoing reductions after the Versant separation, bringing the departure count to 22 staffers.

“Bringing the studios together to form Universal Global Television (UGT) with a combined collaborative team allows us to benefit from an international marketplace, while maintaining our longstanding commitment to producing series for audiences in the U.K. and U.S.,” Springborn said in a statement to press. “We are doubling down on our investment in global storytellers by building on the strengths that have defined UCP and Universal International Studios and carrying that legacy forward into our next phase.”

Moving forward, Kelsey Balance will serve as EVP of global series, and Rebecca Franko will serve as EVP of current programming. Production will continue as a global team under Mark Binke, while Rob Howard will continue to lead U.K. operations. Following O’Neill’s departure, casting will be consolidated across UGT and Universal Television (UTV) under Kimberly Hope, who currently oversees casting for UTV.

UGT will now house production companies Carnival Films, Heyday Television, and Working Title Television as well as deals with creators including Patrick Macmanus, Nick Antosca, Seth MacFarlane, Rachel Shukert and Sue Naegle.

With the new structure, the Universal studio group includes UGT, Universal TV and Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS).