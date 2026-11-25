Will Ferrell’s golf comedy “The Hawk” has been canceled by Netflix after one season.

The 10-episode series saw Ferrell portray Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, 2004’s number one golfer who is looking to reenergize his career before it’s over.

“His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through,” the logline states. “But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.”

In addition to Ferrell, the show starred Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver and David Hornsby.

Other EPs on “The Hawk” included Ferrell’s co-creators Harper Steele and Chris Henchy; Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor; T-Street’s Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodriguez; David Gordon Green and Andrew Guest.

While “The Hawk” won’t return for Season 2, Ferrell will continue to work with the streamer, executive producing “All the Rage,” “Prep” and Nikki Glaser’s first scripted series as part of her Netflix Is a Joke Studios deal through Gloria Sanchez Productions.

In addition to “All The Rage,” Netflix’s comedy slate includes “Nobody Wants This,” “A Different World,” “Tires,” “Big Mistakes,” “Free Bert,” “The Four Seasons,” and “Running Point” — all of which were renewed for new seasons.

Other returning favorites include “Emily in Paris” Season 6, “A Man on the Inside” Season 3 and the upcoming series “Uncorked,” Nick Kroll’s “A Hundred Percent,” and “I Suck at Girls.”