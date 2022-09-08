Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco keep falling for each other thanks to a tanning bed that’s actually a time machine in the new trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy “Meet Cute.”

Set in New York City, “Meet Cute” sees Gary (Davidson) and Sheila (Cuoco) share the perfect evening after meeting at a bar. It’s so perfect that Sheila decides to relive the night over and over again when she happens upon a magical device that allows her to do just that. The trouble comes when she wants their relationship to progress beyond the loop, which means she’ll have to relinquish control and embrace Gary’s flaws.

The trailer opens with Gary and Sheila bonding over old fashions and gallivanting around the city in a super speedy montage.

While sitting in a restaurant, Sheila decides that it’s time to come clean: “I’m from the future,” she confesses to a confused Gary. “I’ve spent the entire week with you. This night, seven times in a row.”

Gary seems game – even when Sheila admits that she’s killed at least one of her other selves – until she tells him she’s done “a couple things to make him more perfect.”

That admission ignites conflict between them for the first time, as they try to move forward with their relationship. In addition to the drama, the trailer shows off the comic chops that the “SNL” and “Flight Attendant” stars are respectively known for. In a particularly funny moment, Gary asks why Sheila didn’t use the time machine to do something more meaningful, like kill Hitler. “Well, I did take out Smithson,” she says. “Who?” he asks, to which she replies: “Exactly.”

Cuoco and Davidson also executive produced the film, which makes its debut Sept. 21 on Peacock. Check out the full trailer above, and along with the trailer, Peacock has released a second series of first-look images, which you can view below.

