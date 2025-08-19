Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Reborn: See Pages From the New Graphic Novel | Exclusive

Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project “Megalopolis” has returned in an entirely new format, a graphic novel.

“Megalopolis: An Original Graphic Novel,” written by Chris Ryall and artist Jacob Phillips, hits stores in October from Abrams ComicArts. And we’ve got some exclusive pages.

According to the official synopsis, the new graphic novel “explores the gripping narrative of idealism versus corruption. Architect and dreamer Cesar Catilina seeks a utopian future, while Mayor Franklyn Cicero fights to preserve the status quo—rife with greed and political warfare. Caught between these powerful forces is Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose romance with Cesar tests her loyalty and compels her to redefine her beliefs about what humanity truly deserves.” It expands on the themes and storytelling of the original feature, which was released last fall.

“I was pleased to put the idea of a graphic novel in the competent hands of Chris Ryall with the idea that, although it was inspired by my film ‘Megalopolis,’ it didn’t necessarily have to be limited by it,” Coppola said in a statement. “I hoped the graphic novel would take its own flight, with its own artists and writer so that it would be a sibling of the film, rather than just an echo. That’s what I feel Chris, Jacob Phillips and the team at Abrams ComicArts have accomplished. It confirms my feeling that art can never be constrained, but rather always a parallel expression, and part of the bounty we can make available to our patrons, audiences and readers.”

Ryall has a history of adapting masters like Stephen King, Clive Barker and Harlan Ellison, while Phillips, according to the official release, “infuses the story with visually stunning illustrations that heighten the novel’s emotional and cinematic intensity.”

“Adapting Francis Ford Coppola’s visionary ‘Megalopolis’ has been an incredible creative thrill,” Ryall said in a statement. “Coppola’s storytelling challenged and inspired me at every turn, and collaborating with Jacob Phillips brought new depth to the narrative. With Abrams ComicArts, we’ve created something that both honors and expands the world of the original film.”

“Megalopolis is a giant, awe-inspiring tale which insisted I pushed my artwork to new levels to meet the challenge,” Phillips added. “A Roman epic in modern day America.”

See the brand new pages below. And look for the 160-page graphic novel to debut in October.

