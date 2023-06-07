Megan Fox is the newest mercenary joining Sylvester Stallone to stop nuclear armed terrorists aboard a cargo ship in the first trailer to “The Expendables 4” trailer (aka “EXPEND4BLES”). The ensemble action film opens in theaters on Sept. 22.

Along with Fox, a new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in “EXPEND4BLES.” Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Stallone are joined for the first time by Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia.

Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, the Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

Scott Waugh (“Need for Speed”) is directing the film, which is a joint venture between Millennium Media, Lionsgate and Campbell Grobman Films.

“The Expendables” franchise launched in 2010 with Stallone cowriting and directing the first film, which brought together action movie legends like Stallone, Bruce Willis, Jet Li and Mickey Rourke in one movie. The film grossed $274.5 million worldwide. In 2012, “The Expendables 2” then soared to $315 million at the worldwide box office and added Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Chuck Norris to the cast. “The Expendables 3” then dropped to a franchise low of $214.7 million worldwide in 2014, despite the addition of Wesley Snipes, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson and Antonio Banderas.