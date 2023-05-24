Just days after its record-breaking debut, “The Family Stallone” has been renewed for a second season, Paramount+ announced Wednesday. The Sylvester Stallone-centric reality show broke records during its debut, becoming the No. 1 original reality show to ever premiere on the streaming service.

“The Family Stallone” follows the three-time Oscar nominated actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet as Stallone tackles “the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad.” The series premiered its first two episodes on May 17 and is now streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Brazil, the U.K, Australia and Italy with further markets to come. New episodes will premiere on Wednesdays.

This isn’t Paramount+’s only Stallone-starring project. The “Rocky” star is also the lead of “Tulsa King,” which marked his first leading role in a scripted series. The crime drama comes from “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan and sees Stallone as a Mafia capo whose just been released from prison and is sent to Tulsa, OK to start a criminal organization. The series scored an early second season in November of 2022, just weeks after its premiere.

Paramount+ is also home to a number of reality spinoffs based on CBS and MTV properties, including “Big Brother: Over the Top,” “The Real World: Homecoming,” “The Challenge: All Stars” and “The Challenge: World Championship” are all Paramount+ series.

“The Family Stallone” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry serving as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer are executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, while Chris Ray and Jason Williams serve as co-executive producers.